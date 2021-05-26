Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said the prudent economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan were paying dividends as the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had set a new record of trading volume of one and a half billion shares

All the previous records of shares trading had been broken, and the credit for the historic achievement went to the prime minister's economic policies, which had given confidence to the investors and stabilized the economy, he said in a tweet.