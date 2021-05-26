UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Credit For Record Shares' Trading Volume Goes To PM's Policies: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:08 PM

Credit for record shares' trading volume goes to PM's policies: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said the prudent economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan were paying dividends as the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had set a new record of trading volume of one and a half billion shares

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said the prudent economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan were paying dividends as the pakistan stock exchange (psx) had set a new record of trading volume of one and a half billion shares.

All the previous records of shares trading had been broken, and the credit for the historic achievement went to the prime minister's economic policies, which had given confidence to the investors and stabilized the economy, he said in a tweet.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Pakistan Stock Exchange Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Facebook Says It Has Taken Down Over 150 Covert Ca ..

1 minute ago

45% of Covid patients left hospital in worse physi ..

1 minute ago

UK Court Rules EU Citizens Have Right to Access Th ..

1 minute ago

Launch of universal health coverage in Layyah as h ..

1 minute ago

Ongoing uplift projects to change the destiny of S ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Concerned About Situation in Mali, Calls fo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.