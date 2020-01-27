Credit goes to people, parliament for resolving issue of appointment of two members of EC: Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah

(@imziishan)

Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah has remarked the issue of Election Commission (EC) members has been resolved and this credit goes to parliament

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah has remarked the issue of Election Commission (EC) members has been resolved and this credit goes to parliament.He gave these remarks during the course of hearing of case pertaining to appointment of two members of EC here Monday.Federal government filed implementation report on court's orders in IHC on the matter of appointment of two members of EC.The court was told through report that members of EC from Sindh and Balochistan have been appointed as per court's orders.

Nisar Durrani from Sindh and Shah Mehmood Jatoi have been appointed as members of EC. President issued notification on January 24.Barrister Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha, counsel for PML-N said "we want court should issue orders to stop such unconstitutional steps in future.

This is correct that parliament makes constitution. But courts are its custodian. We want court should issue future guidelines on this matter.Lauding Imran government before the court Barrister Shah Nawaz Ranjha said " I will do like to appreciate government as it cooperated with us on this issue and they heard us.The CJ IHC remarked this credit goes to people in addition to every member of parliament.

This court did not interfere in the matter. The matter was left to the parliament. The dignity of parliament should always remain supreme. If there is any difference in parliament it should be sorted out through dialogue. It is beauty of parliament and democracy that matters be resolved by sitting together.