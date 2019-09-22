UrduPoint.com
Credit Goes To PTI Govt For Highlighting Kashmir Issue Through Media, Diplomatic Front With Success: Andeeleb

Sumaira FH 16 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 11:50 PM

Credit goes to PTI govt for highlighting Kashmir issue through media, diplomatic front with success: Andeeleb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader Andleeb Abbas on Sunday said that present government was highlighting the Kashmir issue, through media and diplomatic front with full success.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that PTI government had won the war on Kashmir through media and psychological front.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was leaving no stone unturned to raising the plight of Kashmiri people living in Indian Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir at world forums.

The PTI leader said that more vibrant and effective strategy would be adopted on Kashmir after the speech of Prime Minister being held at the forum of United Nations General Assembly.

Lamenting on the lethargic attitude and weak policies of the past governments on Kashmir, she said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, members in the parliament had no concern with this important issue. She added that the leaders of PPP and PML-N have shown interest in National Reconciliation Ordinance from the present leadership. She said that the families of the leaders of PPP and PML-N, had been trying to protect Zardari and Nawaz Sharif from corruption cases.

Commenting on Maulana Fazal ur Rehman lockdown plan, she said the chief of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam could not live without power or seat.

