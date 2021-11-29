Credit goes to PTI govt for making maiden cultural policy: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the credit goes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for formulating the maiden cultural policy of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the credit goes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for formulating the maiden cultural policy of the province.

According to official sources here, the Cultural Policy 2021 had been approved and Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro presented the policy to the CM on Monday.

Secretary Information & Culture briefed the provincial chief executive about silent features of the policy.

The CM appreciated the efforts of culture minister and information secretary and ordered for expediting the cultural activities.

He said that under the policy, the artists would be brought under the social safety net while promoting norms of societal peace and brotherhood through cultural activities.

He said strengthening of the economy through promotion of art and culture and the orange economy was part of the cultural policy, which would also encourage film economy by creating opportunities for out-of-work artists.

"Steps would be taken to revive the film industry as the culture of Punjab was becoming an identity of the country the world over," he added.

The CM said that there were four old cultural heritage sites in Punjab, while nine cultural monuments would also be included in cultural heritage through UNESCO.

The CM termed Punjab an epicentre of folklores, carnivals, language, art and craft whose cultural heritage was an attractive tourist destination in the world.

He said, "Punjab is being made a peaceful, progressive and culturally developing hub." The government was devising a foolproof mechanism to promote culture and protection of cultural heritage in the province because it would promote tourism, cultural and social activities, he added.

Buzdar said that literature, art, theater and folk music were other vibrant identities of Punjab and gender balance would be ensured while promoting culture.

He said, "Efforts will be made to promote digital and visual art as well as performing art will also be patronised to provide healthy entertainment to people."