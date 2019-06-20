Credit goes to PTI govt for reviving sick industry units: Farrukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government after coming into power had taken many steps for reviving economic, power, gas and sick units of industrial sectors besides reducing the extra expenditure from national institutions.

The present government had allocated Rs 200 billion for "Ahsas programe" , Rs 100 billion for youth and Rs 216 billion subsidy, fixed for poor masses utilizing 300 units of electricity, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The incumbent government had also introduced a health card system which would be distributed among the poor families of all parts of the country, he added.

Regretting over the lavish spending, misuse of funds and life style of the past leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said the country was facing the economic crunch and debt pile-up issues due to massive plundering of national money and other corrupt practices of past rulers.

Farrukh Habib said that PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, had been facing money laundering trial amounting to Rs.

450 billion, while the former prime minister of PML-N, was spending life in jail due to corruption charges.

He added that Sharif family had been involved in using the national money for foreign trips and personal health treatments. The PML-N leaders including Shahbaz Sharif had been running five camp offices on the expense of national exchequer, he stated.

The parliamentary secretary said the PTI government under the charismatic leadership of Imran Khan was trying to improve the system and for this, a huge amount has been allocated for human resources development programme.

To a question he said that the PML-N government had given a special package in the gas sector to Sindh province for political point scoring, while the other sectors were neglected deliberately in the past.

He said the PTI government after coming into power made a system and ensured the gas supply to the industrial sector with equal rates.

It was the strenuous efforts of the PTI leadership who successfully managed to revive the sick units of the industrial sector and increase the graph in the exports sector, he added.

