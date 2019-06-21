UrduPoint.com
Credit Goes To Security Agencies, FO On Revival Of Islamabad As UN's Family Station: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 02:00 PM

Credit goes to security agencies, FO on revival of Islamabad as UN's family station: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said the United Nations' decision to restore Islamabad's status as a family station for its staffers was "reflective of Pakistan's improved law and order situation, for which the country's security agencies and Foreign Ministry deserved appreciation".

"This is an international vote of confidence for Pakistan. I congratulated our security agencies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose efforts at their ends resulted in a big step by the UN," the Foreign Minister told reporters here, following the UN's decision.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan wanted to promote investment, trade and tourism with other countries, adding that new UN assessment would revive the confidence of international community in Pakistan.

He mentioned that the government had liberalized its visa regime which would attract foreign investment and promote economic activity in the country.

The International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) of the United Nations on Thursday announced that it would restore Islamabad's status as a family station, allowing UN personnel to travel with their families to Pakistan.

ICSC chairperson Larbi Djacta in a letter from his office notified the development, stating that "I, under the delegated authority of the Commission, discontinued the non-family status of the duty station Islamabad, Pakistan effective 14 June 2019."Soon after, Foreign Minister Qureshi welcomed the decision in a statement on Twitter the same day.

"Good news! Based on comprehensive security review, UN restores Islamabad's status as family station for its international staff. I warmly welcome the decision," he wrote.

