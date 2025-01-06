Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 11:58 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday appreciated the government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for reviving the economy of Pakistan
PTI last regime was responsible for sluggish economy in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Pakistan is moving on right direction due to consistencies in policies and personal efforts of PM Shehbaz Sharif, he added.
In reply to a question about deadlock in talks process with PTI, he said, there is no deadlock in the dialogue session.
He, however said that PTI must show flexibility and provide the members of the committee "charter of demand" in writing.
We will also reply PTI committee members in black and white, he added.
To a question about demands of the PTI, he said, PTI leadership was demanding release of the prisoners. He said that
PTI founder was also facing 190 million pound case and the court should announce the judgment. In any circumstances, the dialogue should continue for resolving political issues, he said.
