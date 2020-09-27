Credit of controlling COVID-19 goes to all institutions: Dr.Faisal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan has said the credit of controlling COVID-19 in the country went to all the institutions that were directly or indirectly involved in containing the coronavirus.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had acknowledged their efforts and sacrifices, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

The decision of imposing smart lockdown was made after taking into consideration all the factors, adding we gradually brought the country to normal life.

He said coronavirus had adverse impacts on the national economy and health sector.

The SAPM said that the concept of smart lockdown was appreciated globally and we were able to stabilize our economy and the effective coordination between institutions and provinces made it possible to contain the spread of coronavirus successfully.

The holistic focus of the government was on the betterment of common man and poor segments of the society, he added.