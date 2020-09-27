UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Credit Of Controlling COVID-19 Goes To All Institutions: Dr.Faisal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

Credit of controlling COVID-19 goes to all institutions: Dr.Faisal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan has said the credit of controlling COVID-19 in the country went to all the institutions that were directly or indirectly involved in containing the coronavirus.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had acknowledged their efforts and sacrifices, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

The decision of imposing smart lockdown was made after taking into consideration all the factors, adding we gradually brought the country to normal life.

He said coronavirus had adverse impacts on the national economy and health sector.

The SAPM said that the concept of smart lockdown was appreciated globally and we were able to stabilize our economy and the effective coordination between institutions and provinces made it possible to contain the spread of coronavirus successfully.

The holistic focus of the government was on the betterment of common man and poor segments of the society, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Man Sunday All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Virgin Hyperloop to conduct Hyperloop feasibility ..

16 minutes ago

RTA resumes 3 bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah

31 minutes ago

Dragon Mart launches e-commerce platform

31 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo continues Beirut relief efforts, ..

46 minutes ago

Department of Community Development launches unive ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s return to Fight Island breaks UFC ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.