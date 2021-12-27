UrduPoint.com

Credit Of Fair, Transparent LB Polls Goes To PTI Govt: Minister

Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:04 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Parliamentary Affairs, Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the credit of holding transparent and impartial local bodies elections in 17 districts of the province goes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

Speaking on the floor of the provincial assembly here on Monday, he said that they had accepted the LB polls' result very first day, therefore the opposition should reciprocate with the same spirit to accept their defeat, saying the declaring win as transparent and attributing defeat to rigging is tantamount to double standard.

Opposition parties have termed the local government system crucial for the national uplift and he added that elections were held in a transparent and impartial manner with certain reforms.

He said that the PTI will not repeat mistakes of first phase of the local bodies' polls and we are confident to win the second phase with thumping majority.

Leader of Opposition, Akram Khan Durrani, JI's parliamentary leader, Inayatullah Khan, Naeema Kishwar (JUI-F) and Khushdil Khan of ANP also participated in the debate.

