Credit of launching Jalalpur Canal goes to PTI govt: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said that credit for launching the Jalalpur Canal project goes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government

In a statement, he said that the fate of the area people would be changed after completion of Rs 32.70 billion project, as it would ensure progress and prosperity of the area, along with transformation of ecosystem.

The project would encourage socio-economic and cultural activities in the area, he said adding that Jalalpur Canal is a complete irrigation system. The 117-km long canal would be constructed from Rasool Barrage to Khushab while the length of the link canals would be 93-kilometre, he said.

The CM said that Jalalpur Canal system would bring about a green revolution in 80 surrounding villages of Khushab and Pind Dadan Khan by irrigating more than 1.

70 lakh farm lands. Four lakh persons would be directly facilitated, he added.

He said that a plan had been devised to prevent Jalalpur Canal from devastations of floods, 18 flood control channels would be constructed for safe disposal of Jhelum River's floodwater along with construction of 72 floodwater disposal channels.

He said that Jalalpur Canal was not a water channel but a complete water package. On the other side, 17 water drinking outlets would be constructed for provision of potable water to 26 surrounding villages, concluded the chief minister.