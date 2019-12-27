UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Credit Of Launching Jalalpur Canal Goes To PTI Govt: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 06:34 PM

Credit of launching Jalalpur Canal goes to PTI govt: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said that credit for launching the Jalalpur Canal project goes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said that credit for launching the Jalalpur Canal project goes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

In a statement, he said that the fate of the area people would be changed after completion of Rs 32.70 billion project, as it would ensure progress and prosperity of the area, along with transformation of ecosystem.

The project would encourage socio-economic and cultural activities in the area, he said adding that Jalalpur Canal is a complete irrigation system. The 117-km long canal would be constructed from Rasool Barrage to Khushab while the length of the link canals would be 93-kilometre, he said.

The CM said that Jalalpur Canal system would bring about a green revolution in 80 surrounding villages of Khushab and Pind Dadan Khan by irrigating more than 1.

70 lakh farm lands. Four lakh persons would be directly facilitated, he added.

He said that a plan had been devised to prevent Jalalpur Canal from devastations of floods, 18 flood control channels would be constructed for safe disposal of Jhelum River's floodwater along with construction of 72 floodwater disposal channels.

He said that Jalalpur Canal was not a water channel but a complete water package. On the other side, 17 water drinking outlets would be constructed for provision of potable water to 26 surrounding villages, concluded the chief minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Flood Water Progress Jhelum Khushab Pind Dadan Khan From Government Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Benazir’s 12th death anniversary: Zardari addres ..

3 minutes ago

Outgoing UK Ambassador Laurie Bristow Fondly Remem ..

29 seconds ago

Additional District and Sessions Judge inspects di ..

30 seconds ago

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University admission test on D ..

33 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner West - Karachi chairs meeting ..

35 seconds ago

Jordan's public debt hits 42 bln USD

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.