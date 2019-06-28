Credit of transforming tax-collection responsibility into movement goes to PM: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that the credit of transforming the national responsibility of tax collection into a movement goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that the credit of transforming the national responsibility of tax collection into a movement goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that practical step for achieving the target of self-reliance was taken by Imran Khan and this is called patriotism. Imran Khan proved with his actions that as a nation we should strive to end dependence on others, she said.

Dr Firdous said that Imran Khan has taken bold decisions in national interest, not for political benefits. She said that even political adversaries of Imran admit that if the nation shows courage and determination at this critical juncture, a bright future would be our destination.