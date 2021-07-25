Credits goes to security forces for holding peaceful, smooth polling in AJK: IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector general of police (IGP) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sohail Habib Tajik on Sunday said the election process was continued smoothly in all the areas of AJK with the efforts of security forces for maintaining better coordination with local administration.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the polling process was continued in Azad Jammu and Kashmir smoothly with no major incident of violence and rigging so far.

All resources are being utilized to ensure strict security for conducting the election process peacefully, adding, they have taken measures for the security of both voters as well as polling staffers.

He said large numbers of people were visiting their respective polling stations to cast their vote, adding that polling process was continued smoothly.

Replying a query, he said the overall law and order situation remained under control however, few minor incidents took place which were not only thwarted but persons involved were arrested on spot.

He urged upon the world community to witness the long queues of people during the polling process where people were taking part in polling enthusiastically.

He also highlighted the issue of increasing atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and asked the world to play their role for stopping these brutalities on innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces.