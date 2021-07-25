UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Credits Goes To Security Forces For Holding Peaceful, Smooth Polling In AJK: IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Credits goes to security forces for holding peaceful, smooth polling in AJK: IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector general of police (IGP) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sohail Habib Tajik on Sunday said the election process was continued smoothly in all the areas of AJK with the efforts of security forces for maintaining better coordination with local administration.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the polling process was continued in Azad Jammu and Kashmir smoothly with no major incident of violence and rigging so far.

All resources are being utilized to ensure strict security for conducting the election process peacefully, adding, they have taken measures for the security of both voters as well as polling staffers.

He said large numbers of people were visiting their respective polling stations to cast their vote, adding that polling process was continued smoothly.

Replying a query, he said the overall law and order situation remained under control however, few minor incidents took place which were not only thwarted but persons involved were arrested on spot.

He urged upon the world community to witness the long queues of people during the polling process where people were taking part in polling enthusiastically.

He also highlighted the issue of increasing atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and asked the world to play their role for stopping these brutalities on innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces.

Related Topics

Election India World Police Law And Order Vote Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday All

Recent Stories

India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

50 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 25, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.