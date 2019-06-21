UrduPoint.com
Creeping Lizard In Sindh Assembly Creates Chaos

Fri 21st June 2019 | 03:00 PM

Creeping lizard in Sindh Assembly creates chaos

As the lizard was seen on the floor, the female lawmakers started screaming.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 21st June, 2019) The female MPAs of Sindh Assembly started screaming as a lizard was found creeping on the assembly floor.

The Sindh Assembly was having a serious debate on Budget 2019-20 when the incident happened. As the lizard was seen on the floor, the female lawmakers naturally started screaming.

Upon this noise from the MPAs, MQM lawmaker Rashid stood up and killed the lizard. He even made a picture and video of the lizard to share on social media.

As the lizard was removed, the assembly went back to discuss the budget.

Sindh Government presented the annual budget 2019-20 of Rs 1,217, 897.

9 million with no fiscal deficit last week in Sindh Assembly, amid noisy protest by the Opposition Parties.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of the Finance Minister, presented the budget. Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani chaired the session.

The opposition MPAs, led by the Leader of Opposion Firdous Shamim Naqvi, carrying placards gathered in front of the Chief Minister and continued chanting slogans against Sindh Government and Pakistan People's Party till the end of his speech.

