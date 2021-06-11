UrduPoint.com
Crescent Moon Not Sighted, Zul Qad'ah Starts Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:28 AM

Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Thursday announced that Zul Qad'ah crescent moon had not been sighted and the month will commence on Saturday (tomorrow) June 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Thursday announced that Zul Qad'ah crescent moon had not been sighted and the month will commence on Saturday (tomorrow) June 12.

The committee chairman made the announcement after a meeting held in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

