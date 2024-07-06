Crescent Not Sighted, First Muharram On Monday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2024 | 10:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Saturday announced that the first Muharram-ul-Haram 1446 AH would fall on Monday, July 8, 2024 as the crescent has not been sighted from any nook and cranny of the country.
According to the notification issued here, the ministry has made this announcement in pursuance of the decision of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, in its meeting held in Quetta.
