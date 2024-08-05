Crescent not sighted, Safar to commence from Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday announced that the crescent of Safar 1446 AH has not been sighted at any nook and cranny of the country, therefore, the first Safar 1446 AH would commence from Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

According to the notification issued here, the ministry has made this announcement in pursuance of the decision of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee held this day.