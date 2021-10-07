UrduPoint.com

Crescent Sighted; Eid Milad Un Nabi On October 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 08:36 PM

Eid Milad Un Nabi would be celebrated in Pakistan on October 19 (Tuesday) as the crescent moon of Rabi ul Awal was sighted in the country, announced Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Eid Milad Un Nabi would be celebrated in Pakistan on October 19 (Tuesday) as the crescent moon of Rabi ul Awal was sighted in the country, announced Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

The holy month of Rabi ul Awal would commence from Friday, consequently the Eid Milad un Nabi 1443, the third month of Islamic calendar, would be celebrated on October 19, he told APP.

A large number of Muslims celebrate the birth of the holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), which was also called as Eid Milad un Nabi celebrated on Rabi ul Awal 12.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic Calendar or lunar calendar differs from the Gregorian in the sighting of the moon.

The representatives of Pakistan Meteorological Department, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) and Science and Technology also attended the committee meeting.

