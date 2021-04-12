UrduPoint.com
Crescent Sighting Body Chairman Vows Same Day Commencement Of Ramazan

Mon 12th April 2021

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Monday expressed the hope that the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak would commence across the country on the same day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Monday expressed the hope that the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak would commence across the country on the same day.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Pakistan's first space in Islamabad, he said that Eid-ul-Fitr would also be celebrated across the country on same day.

The space observatory would greatly help sighting the crescent of new lunar month sans any controversy.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad thanked Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry for providing all technical support to Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in sighting the crescent moon.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said more such observatories would be constructed in Gwadar, Peshawar and Karachi after Islamabad.

The main aim of establishing such observatories was to ensure non controversial crescent moon sighting on the occasions of Ramazan, Eidul Fitr, Eidul Azha and Muharram ul Haram so that the entire nation can observe these religious events in a unified way.

The foundation laying ceremony was attended by Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain,Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer, members Ruet e Hilal Commiittee, Senator Fauzia Arshad, scientists and experts in space technology.

