Crescent Sighting Committee Chairman Urges Muslims To Seek Allah Almighty's Mercy On Shab E Barat

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Muslims should seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty on Shab-e-Barat as the pandemic seems to be spreading far and wide, Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee chairmen Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said Sunday.

In his special message of Shab-e-Barat, which is being observed on Monday night, he asked the Muslims to strictly follow Covid-19 prevention guidelines especially in mosques to control the spread of deadly disease.

He asked the Muslims to offer special prayers for the security and development of the country and the nation.

There will be a special dua at Badshahi Mosque Lahore on Monday night at 1:30 am, he added.

Pakistan

