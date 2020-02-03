Crew staffers of ships stopped from landing in aftermath of Coronavirus outbreak: Ali Zaidi

(@imziishan)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Federal Minister for Maritime affairs Ali Zaidi has said that crew members of ships coming to Pakistan have been stopped from landing amid Coronavirus outbreak.Talking to media men at Karachi Boat Club, he said whoever crew staff is landed at our ports, their scanning will be conducted.He said we have also protected our ports just like airports.If IG Sindh did any corruption then Sindh government should prove the allegations.He said these people want to remove IG Sindh just because he is not doing any work for Sindh Government.Our government did transfer of IGs according to their performance, he added.

He said if MQM had been angry with PTI then it would have left the federal government.Same scanners like airports have been installed at ports.He said more ships come at Port Qasim while transportation at Gwadar port is low.2 ships of LNG come daily, one charges Rs 2, 50,000 while the other Rs 2, 00,000.Zaidi said political difference is the beauty of democracy.He said one minister of Sindh is talked against IG while sitting on tv and CM Sindh said that he will see the IG.He said Sindh Government is creating hurdles in the way of police works.