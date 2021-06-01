CRI develops climate-smart, pest-resistant cotton variety

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Cotton Research Institute (CRI) Multan prepared a new climate smart variety of cotton having immense resistance against pests.

This was informed by Director Cotton Research Institute Dr Sagheer during a briefing to Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, who visited Research Institute, here on Tuesday. The secretary agriculture took keen interest in different varieties, prepared by the institute. The new variety of cotton was prepared after a cross between American and Desi Cotton. About its characteristics, Dr Sagheer informed that it was short heighted with big fruiting. Its boll is about five grams.

The boll is bigger in size if compared to other varieties of cotton. Similarly, cotton plants of this variety have fewer leaves but more bolls, said Dr Sagheer.

The variety could face hot weather. It is sown between April and May. Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel took a keen interest and appreciated the performance of the institute.

Saqib stated that the government was working on the introduction of a fast track to approve and promote new varieties to facilitate cotton farmers.

He hoped that the new variety would reduce input cost and offer handsome production and improve the living standard of the farming community.