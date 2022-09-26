Cricket championship from Sept 28

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Central Punjab school cricket championship will be played from September 28 to October 11.

The championship will be played at four cricket grounds --- Bohrrawali ground, Divisional Public school, Saeed Ajmal cricket ground at Jhang road and high performance cricket center Chak no 8-JB, Shahbaz Nagar.

As many as 18 teams including 7 from tehsil city, 2 from Saddar, 3 from Jarranwala, 2 teams from each tehsil Tandlianwala, Samundri and Chak Jhumra.

Opening match will be played on September 28 at Bohrrawali ground. Commissioner Zahid Hussain is expected to attend the opening ceremony.