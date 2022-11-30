Cricket championship starts

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The 9th All Pakistan cricket Championship started at Iqbal Stadium under the aegis of District Bar Association, here on Wednesday.

A total of 22 teams from different parts of the country are participating in the event.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh and President District Bar Association (DBA) Chaudhry Muhammad Bilal Ashraf Basra opened the sports event.

The opening match was played between DC Eleven and DBA. The DC Eleven made 78 runs in six overs. The DBA team achieved the target in the last over.