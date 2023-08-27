Cricket fans seek increase in seating capacity at Multan Cricket Stadium

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Amidst the cultural richness of South Punjab, a grand fusion of cricket and heritage is set to unfold as the region eagerly prepares to host the Nepali Cricket Team for a superb opening match in the Asia Cup, on August 30.

Taking center stage is none other than the illustrious Multan Cricket Stadium, a sporting masterpiece that stands as a tribute to the region's deep-seated passion for the game.

With a seating capacity fit for 30,000 eager fans, Multan Cricket Stadium has become the focal point of anticipation and excitement. Surpassing all expectations, over 25,000 tickets have already been claimed, underscoring the enthusiasm of the local populace.

However, this tremendous demand also highlights a pressing issue: a large number of people are unable to watch the match live due to the stadium's relatively low seating capacity and the Pakistan Cricket board should consider enhancing the number of seats in the Stadium.

The stadium's stands are poised to become a sea of vibrant colors, as families and fans alike make meticulous preparations to witness the match. However, recognizing the diverse composition of the crowd, authorities have taken a step further to ensure inclusivity. Special attention is being given to providing enhanced facilities for families and women attending the match, creating an environment that is both safe and accommodating.

As the match between Pakistan and Nepal ensues on the field, the collective support of the spectators is a sight to behold.

"The cheers will resonate not just for the home team, but also for the visiting Nepali side. One cannot ignore the enthusiasm radiating from the youngest fans," said Saad Qureshi, a local cricketer.

"Yet, amidst the fervor, a resounding demand emerges from the citizens. The authorities are called upon to heed the voices of South Punjab's citizens as the existing number of seats fell short of meeting the overwhelming demand. The appetite for the sport is insatiable, and as such, a plea is extended to enhance the seating capacity to accommodate even more fervent fans," said Waleed Qureshi, a local citizen and cricket fan.

Furthermore, in a bid to alleviate the concerns of match-goers, there is a clamor for a well-structured parking area in close proximity to the stadium. The current scenario, which forces attendees to park their vehicles at a considerable distance, has sparked a sense of unease and hassle among the crowd. Establishing a convenient parking facility would not only alleviate this predicament but also amplify the overall match-day experience.

Realizing that the love for cricket extends beyond the city limits, there's a collective call for special transportation facilities to be extended to citizens from neighboring towns and cities.

This move aims to bridge the gap and ensure that passionate fans from all corners can be part of this grand event.