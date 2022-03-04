UrduPoint.com

Cricket : Fawad Thanks Australia For Making March's Month Beautiful For Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Cricket : Fawad thanks Australia for making March's month beautiful for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday expressed excitement over the resumption of Pakistan's home cricket series with Australia after a gap of almost 24 years.

The minister, expressing his gratitude to Australia on the first day of the first test match being played in Rawalpindi, said, "Thank you Australia for making this March beautiful for us.

" Fawad in a tweet sharing his sentiments said Pakistan, a cricket loving nation, was anxiously waiting for the Australian team to enjoy quality cricket.

He also appreciated the Australian High Commission's role for making this cricket series between the two world-class teams possible.

Extending his best wishes to Pakistan Cricket team's captain Babar Azam, the minister prayed for his team's success in the entire scheduled series.

