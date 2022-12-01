ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :With the start of historical three-match series between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi stadium, Cricket fever gripped Pakistani nation on Thursday where most cricket fans had glued to their television screens, and some even arranged big screens in their neighborhoods to enjoy the game.

England has won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first Test of the historical three-match series, said a report aired by a private news channel.

A big portion of our population enjoying the sports in their home grounds after the revival of cricket in Pakistan, said a citizen while expressing his sentiments.

"It is sending a softer image of Pakistan to the world that the situation in our country is stable and there was no security threat at all", said another youngster.

It is a positive sign that International players are visiting Pakistan and sports tourism will help the country, said a female cricket fan.

"I am super excited and look forward to watching England and Pakistan match," said a trader.

Experienced England cricketer Joe Root also added that England's arrival in Pakistan for the three-match series is a huge moment for Test cricket.

This is good news for Pakistani fans that international cricket was fully reviving in the country now and people are enjoying the match in the stadium with their huge participation, said another citizen.

Social networking platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Whatsapp are also being filled with match predictions and wishes for their favorite cricketers, said a young girl.

An enthusiastic fan of cricket also said that millions of hearts are beating with the Pakistani team and millions more are praying for them and it is a prideful moment for the country that after years the international sport is reviving with better security situation, its all credit goes to present government who had arranged a peaceful atmosphere for international players.

The revival of international sports in the country can be used as an example for the purpose of promoting tourism in the country, said another fan of cricket.