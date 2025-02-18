Cricket Fever Grips Hazara Division Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Published February 18, 2025
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 approaches, cricket fever was intensifying across the Hazara division, much like the rest of the country.
This tournament marks Pakistan's first time hosting a major International Cricket Council event in nearly three decades, a significant milestone for the nation's cricket enthusiasts.
Speaking to APP, Sadia Jamal, a university student, expressed her excitement about hosting an ICC event, calling it a momentous occasion for the people of Hazara and beyond. She said, "The Champions Trophy not only rekindles national pride but also showcases Pakistan's hospitality and passion for the sport to a global audience."
Sadia further stated that the excitement is palpable, as fans eagerly anticipate the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi.
In the Hazara division, local communities are organizing viewing parties and cricket-themed events to celebrate the Champions Trophy.
Streets and marketplaces are adorned with banners and flags supporting the national team, reflecting the region's deep-rooted passion for cricket. Merchandise sales, including team jerseys and memorabilia, have surged as fans gear up to support their favorite players.
Majid Ali, a cricket enthusiast, told APP that after nearly three decades without hosting an ICC event, the Champions Trophy is a historic moment for Pakistan. He praised Chairman Pakistan Cricket board Mohsin Naqvi for his policies that enabled the country to host the prestigious tournament, featuring participation from all major cricket teams. He also offered prayers for the success of the Pakistan cricket team.
With the nation rallying behind its team, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promises to be a thrilling and unifying event for cricket fans in Hazara and across Pakistan.
