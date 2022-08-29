Cricket legend Younis Khan visits flood relief camps

Former captain of Pakistan cricket team Younis Khan and JDC chief Zafar Abbas inspected the camps set up by DMC East and also the camps established at Sachal, Madhugoth and other places for the flood victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Former captain of Pakistan cricket team Younis Khan and JDC chief Zafar Abbas inspected the camps set up by DMC East and also the camps established at Sachal, Madhugoth and other places for the flood victims.

They distributed relief amount cheques and the supplies among the flood victims, said a statement on Monday.