UrduPoint.com

Cricket Legend Younis Khan Visits Flood Relief Camps

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Cricket legend Younis Khan visits flood relief camps

Former captain of Pakistan cricket team Younis Khan and JDC chief Zafar Abbas inspected the camps set up by DMC East and also the camps established at Sachal, Madhugoth and other places for the flood victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Former captain of Pakistan cricket team Younis Khan and JDC chief Zafar Abbas inspected the camps set up by DMC East and also the camps established at Sachal, Madhugoth and other places for the flood victims.

They distributed relief amount cheques and the supplies among the flood victims, said a statement on Monday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Flood Younis Khan

Recent Stories

Over 0.1 mln university students at risk to contin ..

Over 0.1 mln university students at risk to continue higher education due to hea ..

1 minute ago
 Fire extinguished on ferry off Sweden with 300 abo ..

Fire extinguished on ferry off Sweden with 300 aboard

1 minute ago
 Punjab cabinet announces to donate one month salar ..

Punjab cabinet announces to donate one month salary to help flood affectees

1 minute ago
 National Assembly body on Law meets to discuss dif ..

National Assembly body on Law meets to discuss different amendments proposed in ..

1 minute ago
 KP Health Deptt warns outbreak of dengue, skin dis ..

KP Health Deptt warns outbreak of dengue, skin disease in flood affected areas

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy relief operation continues in Sindh' ..

Pakistan Navy relief operation continues in Sindh's remote areas

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.