Cricket Match Between ICB G-6/3, British Council To Be Held On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Cricket match between ICB G-6/3, British Council to be held on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has announced an exciting cricket match between British Council and ICB students at Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 10:30 am.

According to the Education Ministry, after a 40-year hiatus since the 1984 match between ICB students and Lancashire, we are set to witness another spectacular game featuring our very own ICB students taking on the British Council.

"Join us for a day filled with excitement, sportsmanship, and community spirit", the ministry said.

