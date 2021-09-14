UrduPoint.com

Cricket Match Held

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Cricket match held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The district Population Welfare Department held a flood-lit T-20 friendly cricket match for the promotion of 'Healthy family-Healthy Pakistan', on Tuesday.

The match was played between the sports Journalists Association (Sajjaf) and District Bar Association team at Bohrrwali ground, which was won by Sajjaf.

Later, Senior Civil Judge Shahbaz Hajazi and District Population Welfare Officer Zafar Iqbal distributed prizes among winners.

Resident District Bar Association Ch Akhtar Virk, former president Shahzad Bashir Cheema, Sidra Saeed Bandesha, former president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rana Sikandar Azam and others were also present.

