Cricket Match Held In Larkana In Memory Of Ayaz Soomro
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 05:46 PM
In memory of former provincial Sindh Minister Mohammad Ayaz Soomro, a cricket match was organized by Foundation of Ayaz at PCB Sheikh Zayed Ground with Chairman Foundation M. Riyaz Soomro as the chief guest
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Sharjeel Noor Chana inaugurated the cricket match. He also participated in a match which was played between Young Star Club and Youth Club.
Youth Club made 128 runs and Young Star Club batted in the last over to achieve their target.
While Young Star Club captain Riyaz Sodhar was given the Winner Trophy and cash prize and the Youth Club captain runner trophy was given, Chairman of Foundation M.Riyaz Soomro said that both teams played a good game of cricket.
There is great talent in the players, while every year cricket matches will be held in the name of (Late) Mohammad Ayaz Soomro. A Large number of Youth and different Colleges Principal were present in the ground.
