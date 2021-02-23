Cricket match held to pay tribute to polio workers

Saddar Town Polio workers Cricket team clinched victory by beating Layari Town in a cricket match played between the cricket teams of polio workers at UC level in District South in the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Clifton here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ):Saddar Town Polio workers Cricket team clinched victory by beating Layari Town in a cricket match played between the cricket teams of polio workers at UC level in District South in the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Clifton here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, ADC-I Junaid Khan said that the polio volunteers are front line workers for anti-polio drive, therefore, this match is organized to pay tribute to their services while promoting their mental and emotional health, said a spokesperson of the DMC South.

He said that the District South has the honor of showing top performance in all over Karachi during the last three polio campaigns.

He vowed that District South would continue to work with the same diligence and dedication in the future and District would achieve the status of a model district.

He announced that in the future, the administration of District South would continue to organize such healthy activities to encourage polio workers and appreciate their services.

Junaid Khan presented trophies to the winner and runner up and other prizes to the cricket teams.