Cricket match organized at Police Lines to foster healthy activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A friendly cricket match was unfolded at the Islamabad Police Lines Headquarters cricket ground to promote a culture of healthy activities among police personnel.

This initiative, designed to encourage well-being, witnessed a spirited clash between the Islamabad Capital Police and Chakwal Police. The Chief Guest for the event was the Capital Police Officer (CPO) Security Division, with a notable presence of officials from both Islamabad Capital Police and Chakwal Police.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Chakwal Police posted a score of 216 runs in 30 overs, while the Islamabad Capital Police team managed to score 176 runs.

Ultimately, Chakwal Police secured victory by 40 runs. Following the match, shields were distributed among the players by the CPO Security Division.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir emphasized that the cricket match serves the purpose of motivating and steering police officials towards engaging in healthy activities. He expressed commitment to sustaining such initiatives in the future, highlighting their importance in maintaining the overall well-being of the force.