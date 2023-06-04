UrduPoint.com

Cricket Match Played Between CCPO Eleven & Commissioner Eleven

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2023 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :A T20 cricket match was played between the teams of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Eleven and Commissioner Lahore Eleven at the LCCA (Lahore City Cricket Association) Ground on Sunday.

After a tough competition, the CCPO team emerged victorious, winning the match by six wickets.

During the game, Muhammad Muzamil from CCPO Eleven played an outstanding inning, scoring 85 runs, while Muhammad Haris showcased his excellent batting skills with a score of 49 runs.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana demonstrated his bowling prowess by taking two wickets.

At the end of the match, the CCPO and commissioner talked to the media, emphasizing that sports instil teamwork, spirit, and endurance in individuals.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that both teams displayed excellent sportsmanship during the friendly match. Such healthy competitions would continue to be organized in the future, he added.

