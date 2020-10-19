Cricket matches in Army Cricket Stadium; CTP issue traffic plan to facilitate citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Monday issued a traffic plan to facilitate the citizens as the road from TM Chowk to Peshawar Road and MH to Kutchery Chowk would remain closed during practice session matches of Zimbabwe Cricket Team.

According to Duty Officer CTP Headquarter Muhammad Waseem, CTP had finalized arrangements to facilitate the citizens during the matches to be played in Army Cricket Stadium Saddar during Oct 21 to 25.

He advised the citizens to use alternative route to avoid inconvenience.

He said the CTP would make all out efforts to regulate traffic in adjacent areas of the Stadium where the practice matches would be played.

The CTP has issued a traffic plan for the cricket matches and facilitate the citizens, he said adding, the roads from TM Chowk to Peshawar Road and MH Chowk to Kutchery Chowk would remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic from start to conclusion of the matches.

He urged the road users to cooperate with the police personnel performing duties during the matches.

He informed that 219 traffic personnel including four DSPs, 14 Inspectors, 162 Traffic Wardens and 39 Traffic Assistants would be deployed to regulate traffic and implement the traffic plan.