Cricket Player Tortured To Death In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 07:36 PM
A local cricket player was tortured to death by rival players at Uggoki near here on Saturday
According to police, two cricket teams were playing a match at Uggoki Model Town Ground when a brawl took place over a trivial issue.
In the meantime, Zeeshan along with his teammates started to beat Luqman Butt (26) with bats.
As a result of which Luqman received head injuries and died on the spot.
A case has been registered against the accused.