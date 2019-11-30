UrduPoint.com
Cricket Player Tortured To Death In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 07:36 PM

A local cricket player was tortured to death by rival players at Uggoki near here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :A local cricket player was tortured to death by rival players at Uggoki near here on Saturday.

According to police, two cricket teams were playing a match at Uggoki Model Town Ground when a brawl took place over a trivial issue.

In the meantime, Zeeshan along with his teammates started to beat Luqman Butt (26) with bats.

As a result of which Luqman received head injuries and died on the spot.

A case has been registered against the accused.

