Cricket Star Shahid Afridi Announces Book Library In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Cricket Star Shahid Afridi announces Book Library in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :cricket Star Shahid Afridi Wednesday announced restoration of library in District Tank closed for the last 15 years.

Shahid Afridi in his tweet stated that youth is our future and education is paramount to their development.

He announced to ensure restoration of this library with the help of Shahid Afridi Foundation.

PTI's MPA Faisal Amin Gandapur in his tweet stated that the Library was used to be almost 20 years ago. Now the building is dangerous and planned for demolition.

He said Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi has ordered to clean up its surroundings immediately and Library would be set up soon.

"Will do my best Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan has approved 1 billion special package for Tank (infrastructure, uplift, drinking water) upon request of Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

He expressed the hope that Tank will develop and it's not my generosity, adding that "we are bound by oath to serve." MPA Faisal Amin Khan said.

Akhtar Munir Bettani and Ikram Mehsud informed that they had used to this Library during their school and college time and was getting knowledge from reading different books but unfortunately it was closed by than administration which was turned into garbage dump site. They have appreciated Shahid Khan Afridi and MPA Faisal Amin Khan for announcing restoration of library in Tank.

It is worth mentioning here that the youth of district Tank has started campaign on social media for restoration of the only Library situated in Tehsil Municipal Administration Tank which is closed almost for the last two decades and its building is dangerous and near to fall.

