Cricket team players have chance to become superstars: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that all players of Pakistan cricket team have a chance to become superstars in tomorrow's T20 World Cup match against arch rivals India.

Talking to ptv he expressed good wishes for the Pakistan cricket team and said that the player who will play the best will be the hero of the nation.

The minister said that all the players of Pakistan cricket team have the opportunity to become superstars.