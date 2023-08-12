Cricket Tournament starts in connection with Independence Day celebrations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Bilal Ahmed Memon, emphasized the remembrance of past sacrifices made for beloved Pakistan on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day. He highlighted the need for unity, teamwork and hard work across all sectors.

He said that by promoting sports activities we can contribute to build a healthier society and this was the reason that today on on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, a cricket tournament has been organized by the Pakistan Army, Divisional Administration and the Police, focusing on recreational and physical development.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the tap Ball cricket tournament held at the Police Ground in Hyderabad on Friday night, the Divisional Commissioner conveyed that game of cricket instills the spirit of progress in a person and as a free nation, we all have to work together to progress our future.

He stated that we also want to convey the message to the minority community that they are also a part of the "Sabz Hilali Parcham", and we stand with our minority brethren in times of both joy and adversity.

On the occasion, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, informed that six teams were participating in the cricket tournament commencing today, and the final will be played on the night of August 14. He stressed that it is our collective responsibility to promote sports activities to groom talented players and shine the name of the nation and the country by showing their talent.

SSP Sajid Amir Siduzai and other officials were also present on the occasion.