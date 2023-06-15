UrduPoint.com

Cricketer Haris Rauf Appointed As Ambassador Of Parliamentary SDGs Task Force

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Cricketer Haris Rauf appointed as Ambassador of Parliamentary SDGs Task Force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani Thursday made an announcement regarding the appointment of Pakistani cricket team's fast bowler, Haris Rauf, as the Ambassador of the Parliamentary SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) Task Force.

While chairing the session, the deputy speaker informed the House about the presence of Haris Rauf in the speaker's gallery, where he observed the proceedings.

He said that Haris Rauf had been announced as Ambassador of Parliamentary SDGs Task Force.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket National Assembly National University

Recent Stories

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomo ..

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomorrow: ADX

7 minutes ago
 Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

20 minutes ago
 DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sust ..

DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sustainable development

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equi ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

22 minutes ago
 UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.