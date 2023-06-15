Cricketer Haris Rauf appointed as Goodwill Ambassador of Parliamentary SDGs Task Force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani Thursday made an announcement regarding the appointment of Pakistani cricket team's fast bowler, Haris Rauf, as the Goodwill Ambassador of the Parliamentary SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) Task Force.

While chairing the session, the deputy speaker informed the House about the presence of Haris Rauf in the speaker's gallery, where he observed the proceedings.

He said that Haris Rauf had been announced as Goodwill Ambassador of Parliamentary SDGs Task Force.