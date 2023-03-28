Cricketer Haris Rauf appointed as honourary DSP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan star fast bowler Haris Rauf was made an honourary Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICPT) as their 'Goodwill Ambassador' here on Tuesday.

Haris Rauf, the mainstay of Pakistan's cricket team's pace attack, thanked the police department for the honour and praised their efforts for maintaining the law and order despite the most difficult circumstances.

IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan conferred honorary rank on Haris Rauf.