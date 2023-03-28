UrduPoint.com

Cricketer Haris Rauf Appointed As Honourary DSP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Cricketer Haris Rauf appointed as honourary DSP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan star fast bowler Haris Rauf was made an honourary Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICPT) as their 'Goodwill Ambassador' here on Tuesday.

Haris Rauf, the mainstay of Pakistan's cricket team's pace attack, thanked the police department for the honour and praised their efforts for maintaining the law and order despite the most difficult circumstances.

IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan conferred honorary rank on Haris Rauf.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Attack Islamabad Police Law And Order Nasir National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million fo ..

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million for mega projects in Middle East ..

23 minutes ago
 Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pil ..

Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

49 minutes ago
 DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing coopera ..

DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing cooperation

1 hour ago
 ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

1 hour ago
 Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying ..

Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying relationship with US for peace ..

1 hour ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in Punjab, KPK polls

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.