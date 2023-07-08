Cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed calls on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Former Captain of Pakistan cricket Team Sarfaraz Ahmed called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Saturday.

They discussed promotion of Cricket in the Sindh province, Cricket training for the youth, steps of the government on Cricket and other matters.

The Governor Kamran Tessori said that the citizens of Karachi were obsessed with Cricket. He said that Pakistani youth were talented and they could perform in every field of life.

Kamran Tessori said that different academies were working for the young cricketers. He said that the abilities of the young cricketers were being developed in those academies.

The Governor said this metropolitan city introduced many international standard players including Mohammed brothers, Javed Miandad and others.

He said that the promotion of Cricket in the city was also his mission.

The Cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed thanked the Governor for his efforts pertaining to the Cricket.