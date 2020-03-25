UrduPoint.com
Cricketer Shahid Afridi Donated Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

Cricketer Shahid Afridi donated hospital

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) ::Cricketer Shahid Afridi has donated hospital and 500 Panaflex to district administration Kohat Tuesday, during visit of Deputy Commissioner Kohat of his hospital in Jerma Kohat.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat office revealed that cricketer Shahid Afrdi in response to request of DC Kohat Rana Abdur Rehman had donated his hospital in Jerma Kohat and 500 hundred Panaflex to district administration of Kohat.

The hospital will be used as isolation center for Corona virus affected patients, and 500 Panaflex will be utilized in creation of awareness in public here in different areas of Kohat.

Earlier, Kohat district administration, Army and police personals had jointly visited isolation wards created to combat Covid-19 in different hospitals of Kohat. They had expressed satisfaction over the arrangements there and had praised the contributions of medical fraternity in war against Corona virus.

