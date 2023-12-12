Open Menu

Crime Awareness Ceremony Held In Jail

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Crime awareness ceremony held in jail

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The National Commission for Human Development organised a crime awareness ceremony in the district jail to create a sense of responsibility and patriotism among the prisoners after completing their jail period.

Member of Pakistan Human Development Fund (PHDF), Parwaiz lodhi and DIG Prison Saeedullah Gondal were the chief guests at the ceremony.

Parwaiz lodhi also visited the jail education center established by NCHD. DIG Prison Saeedullah Gondal and Director NCHD Mehr Umhar Draz Jhawri said that police and NCHD had a major contribution to welfare activities.

