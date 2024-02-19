Open Menu

Crime Control First Priority Of Punjab Police: IGP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that maintenance law and order and crime control is the first priority of Punjab Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that maintenance law and order and crime control is the first priority of Punjab Police.

Punjab police is committed that all dangerous robbers and miscreants in the Kacha area will be brought to justice. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the performance of RPOs, CPOs and DPOs in the peaceful conduct of general elections was excellent. He said that Punjab Police has been equipped with beautiful infrastructure and latest IT technology in a short period of time. He directed to complete the construction of new Safe Cities, Saiban, Smart Police Stations, and Traffic Offices in given timeline.

The IG Punjab said that an effective financial support system has been formulated for the maintenance of special initiative police stations, it is the responsibility of the Supervisory Officers to maintain the beauty and working of the Special Initiative Police Stations. He said that border check posts have been strengthened and upgraded with modern technology and thermal cameras. At inter-provincial police check-posts, our officials are a leaden wall in front of terrorists.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that all police employees and families of martyrs will benefit from 41 new welfare projects of Punjab Police.

He expressed these views while presiding over a video link meeting held at the Central Police Office and giving instructions to the officers. Additional IG South Punjab, all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, concerned officers attended the conference.

The IG Punjab reviewed the law and order, crime control, public service delivery projects. RPOs, CPOs and DPOs gave a briefing about ongoing measures for law and order, crime control.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the officers to continue intelligence-based operations on a daily basis to eliminate organized crime in all districts. He said that all possible steps should be ensured by utilizing all the resources to increase the efficiency of the force. He directed that the maximum possible welfare relief should be provided to the force.

DIG Operations Waqas Nazir and AIG Logistics Ismailur Rehman and other officers were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Technology Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Law And Order Traffic Border All From

Recent Stories

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

2 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

3 minutes ago
 CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match ..

CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..

4 minutes ago
 Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach ..

Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege

6 minutes ago
 Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables ..

Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables till end of March

6 minutes ago
 Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city

Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city

6 minutes ago
Cloudy, cold weather forecast for Balochistan

Cloudy, cold weather forecast for Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 ACE starts probe of Rs 41 million alleged embezzle ..

ACE starts probe of Rs 41 million alleged embezzlement of SIDA’s funds

5 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge before more key earnings

Stock markets diverge before more key earnings

5 minutes ago
 PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur

PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur

6 minutes ago
 Newcastle confirm Ashworth exit amid Man Utd inter ..

Newcastle confirm Ashworth exit amid Man Utd interest

2 minutes ago
 Biden says 'considering' more Russia sanctions aft ..

Biden says 'considering' more Russia sanctions after Navalny death

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan