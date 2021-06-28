Crime control meeting held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed chaired a crime control meeting and directed SDPOs as well as SHOs to ensure their availability at concerned police stations.

The District Police Officer (DPO) directed them to monitor police patrolling in an effective manner.

SP Investigation, SDPO of five circles, DSPs (organized crime and legal), SHOs, and Incharge investigation of all police stations of the district attended the meeting. The DPO reviewed crime control situation and disposal of cases, and directed the concerned officers to improve their performance.

He said officials if found involved in illegal detention or misbehavior with people would be punished under law.

He directed investigation heads to utilize latest gadgets for early conclusion of cases.