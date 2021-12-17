UrduPoint.com

Crime Control Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 04:06 PM

A crime control meeting was held here at Regional Police Officer (RPO) office on Friday

RPO Sargodha Region Muhammad Faisal Rana presided over a meeting with District police officers.

The RPO directed police officers to use all available resources to improve the law and order situation in the district and take legal action against anti-social elements.

Later,all the four DPO's gave a briefing about crime and security situation in their respective district.

