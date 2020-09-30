UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crime Control Meeting In District Khushab

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:58 PM

Crime control meeting in district Khushab

Regional Police Officer Afzaal Ahmad Kausar presided over a crime control meeting with senior police officers during his visit to Khushab district

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Afzaal Ahmad Kausar presided over a crime control meeting with senior police officers during his visit to Khushab district.

DPO Khushab Capt (retd) Tariq Wilayat gave a briefing about crime and security situation in the district.

RPO Afzaal Kausar while issuing instructions to all SDPOs and SHOs said that the police officers should use all available resources to improve the law and order situation in the district and take legal action against anti-social elements.

RPO Sargodha gave cash prizes and commendation certificates to SHO City Joharabad Ejaz Ahmed, SHO Quaidabad Arshad Abbas, SHO Nowshera and SHO Jora Kalan Muhammad Tariq over good performance, while show cause notices were issued to SHO Khushab and SHO Katha Saghraal over poor performance.

After the meeting, RPO Sargodha along with DPO Khushab visited Khushab police station and inspectedonline record at the front desk.

Related Topics

Police Poor Law And Order Police Station Visit Sargodha Nowshera Khushab All

Recent Stories

Govt to take decision for restoration of students ..

16 seconds ago

Beijing Strongly Opposes US Presidential Candidate ..

1 minute ago

Sajjad Pervez elected PCMEA chairman unopposed

1 minute ago

UK resumes US beef exports after two-decade ban li ..

1 minute ago

The rise and fall of Super Rugby, in six stages

1 minute ago

OPPO Reno4 Pro Lets Users Boost their Productivity ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.