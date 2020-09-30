Crime control meeting in district Khushab

Regional Police Officer Afzaal Ahmad Kausar presided over a crime control meeting with senior police officers during his visit to Khushab district

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Afzaal Ahmad Kausar presided over a crime control meeting with senior police officers during his visit to Khushab district.

DPO Khushab Capt (retd) Tariq Wilayat gave a briefing about crime and security situation in the district.

RPO Afzaal Kausar while issuing instructions to all SDPOs and SHOs said that the police officers should use all available resources to improve the law and order situation in the district and take legal action against anti-social elements.

RPO Sargodha gave cash prizes and commendation certificates to SHO City Joharabad Ejaz Ahmed, SHO Quaidabad Arshad Abbas, SHO Nowshera and SHO Jora Kalan Muhammad Tariq over good performance, while show cause notices were issued to SHO Khushab and SHO Katha Saghraal over poor performance.

After the meeting, RPO Sargodha along with DPO Khushab visited Khushab police station and inspectedonline record at the front desk.