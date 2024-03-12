Crime Control, Security Arrangements During Ramazan Discussed
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 06:51 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police Kemari SSP Arif Aslam Rao on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding crime control and security arrangements during Ramazan at SSP office Kemari here
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police Kemari SSP Arif Aslam Rao on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding crime control and security arrangements during Ramazan at SSP office Kemari here.
SP site division, all SDPOs and SHOs participated in the meeting.
The SSP Kemari issued special instructions regarding the security of mosques, imambargahs and markets during the month of Ramazan.
He issued instructions to play a role to maintain smooth flow of traffic before Iftar.
On this occasion, a detailed review of the crime control performance of all the police stations was also conducted and necessary instructions were given to control street crime, narcotics, gutka/mawa and other organized crime.
Recent Stories
AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, Kashmir cause
DC visits vegetable market Rawat, sasta model bazaar to check rates of daily use ..
Training session for "Home-Based Workers" to use social media
Suspect killed in encounter, found to be wanted gangster; SSP Korangi
Medical facilities under Sehat Card restarted: Minister
District admin Abbottabad announces measures to eliminate encroachment
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves free Wi-Fi pilot project
Spring festival concludes at UVAS
Federal Ministers pay surprise visit at G-6 utility store
Hyderabad: Actions against profiteers, 20 arrested, hotel cell
Elaborate arrangements afoot to facilitate citizens, ensure peace during Ramazan
Minister welcomes approval of electric bike scheme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits vegetable market Rawat, sasta model bazaar to check rates of daily use items2 minutes ago
-
Training session for "Home-Based Workers" to use social media2 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed in encounter, found to be wanted gangster; SSP Korangi46 minutes ago
-
Medical facilities under Sehat Card restarted: Minister46 minutes ago
-
District admin Abbottabad announces measures to eliminate encroachment46 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves free Wi-Fi pilot project46 minutes ago
-
Spring festival concludes at UVAS48 minutes ago
-
Federal Ministers pay surprise visit at G-6 utility store46 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Actions against profiteers, 20 arrested, hotel cell46 minutes ago
-
Elaborate arrangements afoot to facilitate citizens, ensure peace during Ramazan46 minutes ago
-
Minister welcomes approval of electric bike scheme46 minutes ago
-
AC Naurang pays surprise visits to bazaar46 minutes ago