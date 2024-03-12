Crime control, security arrangements during Ramazan discussed

Senior Superintendent of Police Kemari SSP Arif Aslam Rao on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding crime control and security arrangements during Ramazan at SSP office Kemari here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police Kemari SSP Arif Aslam Rao on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding crime control and security arrangements during Ramazan at SSP office Kemari here.

SP site division, all SDPOs and SHOs participated in the meeting.

The SSP Kemari issued special instructions regarding the security of mosques, imambargahs and markets during the month of Ramazan.

He issued instructions to play a role to maintain smooth flow of traffic before Iftar.

On this occasion, a detailed review of the crime control performance of all the police stations was also conducted and necessary instructions were given to control street crime, narcotics, gutka/mawa and other organized crime.